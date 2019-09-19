Boy hit by car was chased into street by dog

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A child struck by a car Thursday morning just blocks from UF Health Hospital in Jacksonville was chased into the street by a dog, according to witnesses and city officials.

Neighbors said they saw the boy being chased by a dog near the intersection of 13th and Davis streets. Authorities have not confirmed that information, but the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said the child was hit at the intersection around 8:30 a.m.

"It was because of the dog," witness Tammy Francis said. "The dog got to chasing him and he had nowhere else to turn at that moment. It just happened. He got hurt pretty bad."

A young woman told News4Jax her mother, who is a nurse, helped the child until emergency personnel arrived. The child, whose age was not released, was rushed to a hospital, authorities said.

It's unclear if the driver who hit the child remained at the scene.

Jacksonville Animal Care and Protective Services responded and found a large black dog tethered on the front port of a home. They were told by a woman that the dog, named Bruno, slipped out of his collar and chased the child across the street. Animal Care said the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office provided video showing the chase and the child being hit.

Gregory Harmon, identified as the dog's owner, told Animal Care workers he had seen children harassing the dog and throwing debris at the animal. Harmon was given a citation and provided information about vaccination and licensing.

The road where the child was hit is a busy one with a lot of people who walk up and down it, and it's a route many children who live in the area take to get to school. We don't know if the boy was headed to school when he was hit.

A man told News4Jax that the dog he believes was chasing the boy has been a nuisance for a while, and he's not surprised something like this happened, saying the dog is dangerous and people often cross to the other side of the street to stay away from him.

"We knew it was going to happen to somebody because you know how children are when they're not familiar with dogs -- they go to running," neighbor Tommie Chapman said.

