JFRD: Driver suffers serious injuries after truck catches on fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A truck driver was rushed to UF Health with serious injuries after his truck caught fire Wednesday morning, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department reported.

Firefighters were dispatched to Picketville Road, north of Commonwealth Avenue, shortly after 8:45 a.m. where the fire was reported.

A trauma alert was issued for the driver, whose name has not yet been released.

No other injuries or vehicles were involved in the fire.

