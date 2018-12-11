JFRD employee doesn't recall pointing gun at officer, report states

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It could be the latest case involving a new law that allows police to take someone's guns away.

According to an arrest report, an employee with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department accused of pointing a gun at an officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office told investigators he was having a flashback from his time spent in the military and had no recollection of ever aiming a firearm at an official.

Around 1 a.m. Tuesday, the report states, officers responded to reports of a reckless driver on Rolling Tree Street. When police got to the Sandler Chase subdivision on the Westside, they found a man stumbling around and acting aggressively.

When officers approached and asked the man if he needed assistance from JFRD, he responded by saying, "I work for JFRD," according to the arrest report.

Later that same night, the Sheriff's Office said the JFRD employee came out of his house holding a rifle and wearing a bulletproof vest. Officers told the man to put down the gun, but he refused.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the man pointed his rifle at an officer and started yelling "Come at me. Come at me." So, the officers did, and they arrested him.

Since that night, records show that two of the employee's guns were taken into evidence, and there's question of whether he'll get them back.

The arrest report also says JSO's risk protection unit was made aware of the incident, meaning there's a possibility the man's guns could be seized under a Florida law that went into effect after the Parkland school massacre.

"The court can say, 'That person is producing a high risk. We are going to remove firearms from them,'" said Jacksonville attorney Randy Reep. "This is for short periods of time, upwards of a year, but there's a number of other avenues available in this particular case that are probably much more powerful.

A few months ago, police raided the home of a 61-year-old woman on the Westside and seized her guns based on the new law.

JFRD told News4Jax the employee, who was a dispatcher, resigned Dec. 7. He told investigators he had been going to a crisis intervention specialist team, but hadn't attended a session in the past four months.

News4Jax visited the employee's listed address. No one answered the door.

