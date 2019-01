JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A girl was hit by a car Friday morning on the campus of Robert E. Lee High School, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

A spokesperson for the Fire Department said it happened at about 11 a.m. The girl was taken to a hospital for treatment.

It wasn't immediately clear if the girl hit was a student of the high school. Her condition was unknown.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.