JFRD: Lightning caused Northwest Jacksonville house fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A lightning strike caused a house fire in Northwest Jacksonville early Wednesday evening, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Firefighters said they saw smoke and flames when they arrived just after 7 p.m. at the home on Rowe Avenue, near the intersection of Moncrief Road and Edgewood Avenue West.

JFRD said the house was under renovation and no injuries were reported.

Around the same time, Murray Hill United Methodist Church, at College Street and Edgewood Avenue South, was struck by lightning, according to a church trustee.

The trustee said lightning hit the top of the church, breaking off pieces of concrete. There was no other property damage and no fire or smoke damage.

