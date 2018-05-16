JFRD: Lightning hits gas line at Baymeadows shopping center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Lightning hit a gas line at a shopping center on Philips Highway at Baymeadows Road early Wednesday evening, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.

The lightning strike caused some fire damage to the ceiling of Sake Sushi.

Firefighters said the gas was turned off, affecting three businesses in the shopping center -- Sake Sushi, Kingdom Cleaners and La Nopalera Mexican Restaurant.

The gas company was called.

Chief Meteorologist John Gaughan said the incident was associated with a big round of storms in Duval County that produced winds up to 55 mph, 2 inches of rain and thousands of lightning strikes.

