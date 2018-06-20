JFRD: Lightning likely caused Mandarin house fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Lightning likely caused a fire at a Mandarin home early Tuesday evening, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Crews responded just before 6 p.m. to the residential structure fire on Piney Branch Court, off of Old St. Augustine Road.

When they arrived, firefighters said, there were flames through the roof, which caused minor damage.

Firefighters said a woman was home at the time, but no injuries were reported.

The state fire marshal was not called to investigate.



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.