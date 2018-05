JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Rescue personnel responded to a marine distress call on Thursday night on the Intracoastal Waterway, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.

Crews were called about 11:30 p.m. to ICW near Beach Boulevard.

The boat had damage to the front end after hitting a channel marker.

Fire Rescue said there were four people on board. Most had minor cuts and bruises.

