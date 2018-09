JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was rescued by a fisher on Little Talbot Island, Saturday afternoon.

According to firefighters, a woman managed to pull a man out of the water after she saw he was in distress.

Crews with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, the sheriff's office and FWC were all called to the park.

The second person was located and pulled onto JFRD'S Marine 38 boat, reported the fire department around 3:39 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.