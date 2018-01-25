JFRD: Woman taken to hospital after Westside house fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman in her 60s was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a house fire on the city's Westside, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.

Crews responded about 8:45 p.m. to the blaze on Melvin Circle West, near 103rd Street and I-295.

Firefighters on scene told News4Jax that the fire was possibly started by a candle and the woman tried to put out the flames with a garden hose.

She was taken to a hospital as a precaution and was reportedly in non-life-threatening condition, Fire Rescue said.

Two dogs were able to escape the fire.

It took about 15 minutes for crews to extinguish the flames. It appeared the inside of the house was a total loss.

