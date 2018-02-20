JFRD rescues workers hanging from downtown high-rise

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Firefighters rescued three workers hanging from a high-rise building in downtown Jacksonville early Monday evening, authorities said.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said a special operations team and other crews were called about 5:15 p.m. to the BB&T building on West Forsyth Street.

JFRD said crews secured an anchor point to reach the 17th floor.

Sky 4 aerials showed one man hanging from a harness near the top of the building and another person in a scaffold, which was dangling precariously.

WATCH: Sky 4 helicopter over high-rise rescue

About 5:50 p.m., firefighters were able to pull both people onto the roof safely.

A Jacksonville sheriff's office on scene told News4Jax that a third worker had already been rescued.

Randy Wyse, president of the Jacksonville Association of Firefighters, praised firefighters' quick response.

"This is basically what you train for as a firefighter in special operations," Wyse told News4Jax.

Police closed all eastbound lanes of Forsyth Street between Hogan and Julia streets during the rescue.

