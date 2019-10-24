Job fair for workers affected by adult arcade crackdown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville city leaders are hosting a job fair Thursday to help hundreds of unemployed people affected by the city's ban on adult arcades.

More than 40 businesses and service providers will be participating in the city-sponsored job fair. The event will be held at the Emmett Reed Community Center at 1093 West 6th Street. from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Dozens of businesses and government agencies including Amazon, Gate gas station, Duval County Public Schools, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and Jacksonville Transportation Authority will be hiring.

Positions include warehouse, laundry, retail, e-commerce, janitorial, call center, security, hospitality, manufacturing, and more.

CareerSource Northeast Florida will also have staff on-site to help job-seekers connect with local employers. Attendees are asked to bring multiple copies of their resume and dress for success.

Jacksonville's adult arcade crackdown

The city says most of the sites in Jacksonville are now closed. The majority have been condemned. Jacksonville has banned what it calls simulated gambling devices -- computer games that operate like slots and pay out cash. The city also banned the popular fish tables, an electronic game where players shoot simulated fish for cash prizes.

Kelly Mathis, an attorney for the adult arcades, said they are still looking at their options. Even though they lost on an emergency appeal to stop the shutdown, Mathis is still hoping the judge will conduct a hearing on the matter. He is also questioning why the buildings have been condemned and why owners are not allowed inside to remove equipment.

