1 injured during carjacking at Northside gentlemen's club

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A person was shot in the leg early Thursday in a carjacking on the Northside, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Officers were dispatched to the Gate Gentlemen’s Club on Lem Turner Road around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators said a car was stolen from the parking lot and they found one person shot in the leg with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was treated at UF Health and has since been released.

Police were able to recover the car, which was found abandoned.

They are now searching for the suspect and asking anyone with any information to call police at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

