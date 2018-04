JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One person was injured in an officer-involved crash Tuesday night on Atlantic Boulevard, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened about 9:45 p.m. at Spring Forest Avenue.

Police said one person in a white car was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The officer in the JSO sport utility vehicle was reportedly OK.

The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.