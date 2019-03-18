Jacksonville man pleads not guilty in father's murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man accused in the February shooting death of his father on the city's Southside pleaded not guilty Monday to a second-degree murder charge in the case.

Trenton Lauwereins, 24, fatally shot his father at a townhouse complex on Crownwood Drive, near Gate Parkway, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said Lauwereins shot 44-year-old Joseph Lauwereins during an altercation. According to the arrest report, he and his father got into an argument, and he told police his father sent him threatening text messages.

Lauwereins said he locked himself in his bedroom, and when his father started banging on the door, he got his rifle from under the bed, loaded it and fired through the door.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Lauwereins did not call police immediately after it happened. Police said he later admitted to the shooting when interviewed.

He is being held without bond and his next court date is set for April 22.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.