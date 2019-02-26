18-year-old shot at Valencia Way Apartments, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An 18-year-old man was shot Monday evening on the Westside at the Valencia Way Apartments, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Sgt. Chris Jackson said investigators were called to the scene at about 7:30 p.m. That's where they found the man shot in the lower portion of his body.

According to Jackson, multiple vehicles were hit by the gunfire. No other injuries were reported.

There was no description of a suspect, however, Jackson said multiple witnesses have been speaking with police officers.

The shooting on the Westside was the second reported shooting in Jacksonville on Monday. A 16-year-old was shot and killed at the Hilltop Village Apartments, police said.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.