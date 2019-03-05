JSO: 11-year-old held at gunpoint during carjacking

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are searching for an armed carjacker who held an 11-year-old girl at gunpoint on the Southside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

It happened on Feb. 24 in the Dollar Tree parking lot on Beach Boulevard. According to the police report, the girl was in the car at the time while her dad and stepmother were inside the store.

The girl told police she was sitting in the passenger's front seat when a man got into the car, put a silver revolver to her chest and then told her to get out of the car. She complied and sustained several scratches to her arm as she tried to exit the car.

After the man drove off, she ran into the business to get help.

Investigators said the man was wearing stone washed jeans with a red and black T-shirt at the time.

If you have any information that can help police find him, you're asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-903-STOP.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.