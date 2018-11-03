JSO: 2 sought after gun taken from unlocked vehicle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Officers are asking for the public's help identifying two people who took a firearm from an unlocked vehicle, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced Friday night.

Police said it happened about 6 p.m. Monday in the Grove Park area near Southside Boulevard and Ivey Road.

According to police, one male entered an unlocked vehicle and a second male served as a lookout.

Anyone who recognizes the two seen in the surveillance images released by police is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).



