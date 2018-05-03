Driver dies during medical episode before Jacksonville crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A driver involved in a two-vehicle crash Thursday on Jacksonville's Westside appears to have died during a medical episode before the collision, authorities said.

The two-vehicle crash happened near Lenox Avenue and South Lane Avenue shortly after 1 p.m., according to details released at the scene by the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said it appears the driver died of natural causes prior to the crash. No one else was hurt.

