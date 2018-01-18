JSO: 2 officers injured in crash involving 2 police cruisers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two officers were injured Wednesday night in a crash involving two police cruisers, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

It happened about 8 p.m. on West Beaver Street at Robinson Avenue, just west of Acorn Street.

According to the Sheriff's Office, two police officers in separate cruisers were responding to a low-priority call when a car in a westbound lane failed to yield to the emergency vehicles and the two cruisers struck each other.

Police said both officers were taken to UF Health with minor injuries, and their families were notified.

The driver of the other car was not injured and the car was not damaged, police said.

Traffic homicide detectives are investigating, which is standard procedure for a police-involved crash.

