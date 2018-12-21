JSO body camera records family's dog fatally shot by officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two days after a Westside family's 11-year-old pit bull was shot and killed by a police officer, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released video of the shooting, which was recorded on body camera.

According to the original report, the officer was responding Wednesday to a home on Maple Street after its burglary alarm was accidentally triggered by children in the house.

BODY CAMERA: Family's dog fatally shot by officer

PREVIOUS STORY: Family's dog shot by JSO officer investigating alarm, report states

Video shows the officer outside the home. The dog, who was named Prophet, is seen on video running toward the officer.

Seconds later, the officer pulls out his firearm, fatally shooting the dog. News4Jax is stopping the video just before the shot is fired.

According to the report, the officer said the dog approached him in a threatening manner. Matt Long, the dog's owner, says his dog suffered mobility problems.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.