JSO: Body found in St. Johns River identified as shipyards employee

Atakorah Padmore fell into the St. Johns River from the shipyards, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A body found earlier this month in the St. Johns River near the Tallyrand area was identified as a shipyards employee who fell into the river in January, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Monday.

About 1 p.m. Jan. 21, police said, a 34-year-old shipyards employee fell into the St. Johns River.

A witness at the North Florida Shipyards saw Atakorah Padmore working on an air pressure valve and later heard a loud noise.

The witness told police that when he looked up he saw Padmore in the river. He said he tried unsuccessfully several times to throw Padmore a rope.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue, JSO Marine units and an air unit were assisted in the search for Padmore, and the JSO Dive Team and homicide unit responded to the scene to investigate.

About 4:20 p.m. Feb. 2, police said, a body was recovered in the St. Johns River near city's Tallyrand area.

Police said Monday that the body was identified as Padmore.

No foul play is suspected at this time, but detectives continue to investigate, according to the Sheriff's Office.

