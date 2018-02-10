JSO: Bomb squad investigates 'suspicious item' outside police substation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A bomb squad was called after a suspicious item was found in front of the police substation in the Cedar Hills Estates neighborhood on the city's Westside, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

The bomb squad responded about 7 p.m. to the Zone 4 police substation in the Cedar Hills Shopping Center on Blanding Boulevard near Wilson Boulevard.

The stores in the shopping center have been evacuated.

Police are expected to provide additional information at an 8:10 p.m. media briefing.

News4Jax is on the way to the scene and will update this story as more details become available.



