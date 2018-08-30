JSO: Child, dozens of animals found in filthy Jacksonville home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville couple was arrested after police found dozens of animals and a child living inside a filthy home.

Christopher Skelton, 39, and Samantha Skelton, 40, were arrested Friday at their Dinsmore house on Junia Road. Both were charged with child neglect and animal cruelty.

An arrest report shows Animal Care and Protective Services conducted a compliance investigation in February, which the couple passed. After complaints, the couple was investigated again in August and officers obtained a warrant to search the home.

Once inside, the report stated the couple told police they had approximately 50 animals in the home, which Samantha Skelton later retracted, telling officers there were four dogs and 25 cats inside.

Officers who went inside the home had to wear utility masks because the smell of ammonia was too strong, the arrest report said. Trash and feces lined the floor.

The child who was living in the home was taken into custody, and the Department of Children and Families was notified.

The animals were also removed, but a city spokesperson could not comment on where they were taken, saying the investigation was active.

News4Jax visited the couple's home but was turned away by no-trespassing signs.

