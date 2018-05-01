JSO: Corrections officer's stolen car was left running with gun, Taser inside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - For more than a year, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has been pushing the importance of removing guns from cars with its #9PMRoutine.

But it seems that every night, a gun is stolen from an unlocked car. According to JSO, those guns can, and have been, used in other crimes.

Now, the latest victim is a JSO corrections officer.

According to a police report obtained by News4Jax on Tuesday, JSO Corrections Officer Leonard Russ had his personal gun and car stolen over the weekend on the city's Westside. A JSO-issued Taser and radio were also reported missing.

It happened on Saturday near a RaceTrac parking lot off Normandy Boulevard at Interstate 295 while he was getting something from a food truck.

According to the police report, Russ left the keys in his 2014 Cadillac while it was running and walked over to talk with the operator of the food truck. When he came back, the car was gone.

His personal .40-caliber Glock pistol, a JSO-issued Taser and belt, and a police radio were inside the car, the police report states.

Corrections officers don’t carry guns in the jail. Some are issued Tasers, particularly those who transport prisoners.

Saturday's incident will now be added to the latest statistics from JSO on gun thefts.

From January 1 until April 24, the Sheriff's Office said, thieves stole 139 guns from cars. In most cases, those guns are not recovered and, sometimes, they are used in a different crime.

A JSO spokeswoman said they are investigating and sent News4Jax the following statement on Tuesday:

Gun owners have a responsibility to store their firearms safely and ensure that others do not have unauthorized access to use them. The theft of the vehicle is an unfortunate occurrence, but a reminder to all, that although the gun was secured in the trunk, the unattended vehicle was left running and the vehicle was stolen in a matter of seconds. It can happen to anyone, and every member of this community needs to be mindful that this can happen to them; at any time."

