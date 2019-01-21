JSO: Credit cards stolen during auto burglary, used at convenience store

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police on Monday asked for the public's help identifying a person, who was captured on surveillance, in connection with an Arlington-area auto burglary that happened in October.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, officers responded about 8:40 a.m. Oct. 24 to a vehicle burglary on Avery Hill Court in East Arlington. A woman told police that her wallet, containing credit cards, was taken during the vehicle burglary. According to police, the woman also said someone tried to use her credit card at a convenience store on Merrill Road -- about 8 miles away.

Video, obtained from the area where the credit card was used, showed a young man, who police said they're trying to identify, and the suspect vehicle, a silver, four-door sedan, the Sheriff's Office said.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).



