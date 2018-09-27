JSO: Dog shot after biting officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An officer shot a dog Thursday afternoon after he was bitten by the animal in the Woodland Acres area of Arlington, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

It happened about 4 p.m. in front of a house at Galveston Avenue and Bowlan Street.

It's uncertain what kind of call the officer was responding to when the dog attacked, but the Sheriff's Office said the officer was walking up the home when the dog bit him and he shot the dog.

The bite wounds are not believed to be serious.

A relative told News4Jax that police were to the house looking for a burglary suspect, who was not there.

No arrests were made.

