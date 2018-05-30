JSO: Father wanted on criminal charges took off with 7-month-old

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police said a father wanted on criminal charges took off with his 7-month-old daughter Tuesday.

Police are asking for the community's help to find the baby, Aroyal Renae Bennett.

Officers were called to Broward Road on the Northside when the girl's mother reported that she and the girl's father, Antonio Bennett, got into a fight and he left with their daughter.

Bennett had not returned Aroyal to her mother Wednesday, and police are trying to find out if the two are safe.

The baby girl is described as black, 1 foot, 10 inches long and weighing 19 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red, white and blue skirt and a blue top with a red, white and blue ruffled collar.

Bennett, 29, is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black tank top, light blue shorts and black shoes.

Bennett was driving a white, four-door 2006 Chevy Impala, with Florida tag BYT T53.

A woman recently sought a domestic violence injunction against Bennett. A temporary injunction was approved April 25, but was dismissed, which is customary for temporary orders, two weeks later on May 9. It's unclear if that woman is related to Aroyal but her address is on Broward Road.

Police said Bennett is being sought on warrants issued prior to this incident. He also has a criminal history with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office that includes:

Conviction on August 2009 charges of fraud and forgery. He pleaded no contest.

Conviction on June 2013 charge of driving on a revoked license as a habitual traffic offender, as well as marijuana and cocaine possession.

Conviction on petty theft charge from July 2015.

Arrest in November 2016 on DUI and other traffic charges. Bennett has pleaded not guilty and the case is still open.

Arrest in March 2017 on a forged bill charge. The case still open.

Anyone who has any information on the location of Bennett or Aroyal is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.