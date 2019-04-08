Police find boy wandering along sidewalk on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 4-year-old boy is safe after an officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office found him wandering alone on the Westside.

JSO said he was walking alone on 103rd Street, just west of Old Middleburg Road just around 12:20 a.m. Monday. He told police his name is "MJ."

When asked, the boy was unable to tell an officer the names of his mother and father, police said. Investigators could not determine how long the boy had been alone.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the boy was taken to a fire station to get checked out by medical personnel. The Department of Children and Families took custody of the child.

The child's photo was posted to social media in an attempt to identify the child's parents.

