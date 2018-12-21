JSO: Intoxicated pedestrian struck by car dies from injuries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man struck while running in an Arlington street died from his injuries more than two weeks after he was hit, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Dustin Elliott, 46, was hit on Dec. 3 around 5 p.m. when he ran into the path of a vehicle on Brookview Drive South near Agave Road, the Sheriff's Office said. He was said to be intoxicated.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment. He died form his injuries on Dec. 18, according to JSO.

