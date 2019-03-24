Family identifies pedestrian hit, killed by pickup on Lenox Avenue

Billy Jones, 70, family says he was hit, killed by a pickup truck on Lenox Avenue, a couple of blocks from his home.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police said a man was hit and killed by a pickup truck on Lenox Avenue between Old Middleburg and Memorial Park roads about 10 p.m. Saturday.

The driver called the police and remained at the scene while rescue workers tried to revive the man but he died of his injuries at the crash site.

Police have not released the victim's name but the man's family has identified him as Billy Jones, 70, who lived around the corner from where he was hit.

Jones' daughter, Katrina Nichols, said her dad had three daughters, a son, at least six grandkids, and great grandkids. She believes speed was likely a factor in the death of her dad.

"People think it’s (the) Daytona 500, but this is a residential neighborhood and they need to learn how to do the speed limit and watch out for pedestrians," Nichols said.

She said her dad was a funny guy and loved playing with his grandkids and great-grandkids.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses. Click here if you would like to make a donation.

Police said it's too early in the investigation to determine if any charges will be filed.

