JACKSONVILLE, Fla - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has announced an arrest in a murder case.

JSO says Damian Hatch, 34, was detained on the scene of a July 19 shooting on Green Forest Drive. At the time, he was arrested on unrelated charges.

Police say witnesses tell them Hatch and the victim got into an argument over drugs and Hatch shot and killed the victim.

JSO does not identify victims of crime, citing Marsy's law.

