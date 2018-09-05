JSO: Man already serving time charged in 2 rapes from 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man serving time on drug and gun charges has now been implicated in two rape cases from last year, according to Jacksonville police.

Casino Townsend, 21, was arrested in February and pleaded guilty in April to drug and gun charges. He was sentenced to three years in prison.

Since then, DNA evidence was developed in two Jacksonville sexual assaults that pointed to Townsend as the suspect, police said.

The first rape involved a woman who was assaulted in a hotel room last October.

In the second case, police said, Townsend broke into a woman's house in December and attacked her.

Both women picked Townsend out of photo lineups, and Jacksonville Sheriff's Office investigators served him with the arrest warrants in prison.

Rape crisis resources

There are resources available if you or someone you know is the victim of rape. To speak with someone immediately, call the 24-hour rape crisis hotline at 904-721-7273.

The Women's Center of Jacksonville at 5644 Colcord Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Baker County residents can visit the Macclenny location at 418 S. 8th St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In Fernandina Beach, the Weaver Center offers crisis assistance at 1303 Jasmine St. from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.