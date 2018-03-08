JSO: Man charged with manslaughter in November fatal shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was arrested Wednesday in a November fatal shooting in the city's Moncrief neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Raymond Holmes, 42, is charged with manslaughter.

Police said Roderick Melvin Smith, 33, was found Nov. 24 with a gunshot wound in the front yard of a home on Ida Street. Officers tried to revive him, but he died at the scene.

According to the police report, Smith and three other men drove to the house where Holmes lived on Ida Street. Police said Smith knocked on the door and tried the sliding glass door before Holmes came out, holding a gun.

For unknown reasons, police said, the two men got into an argument, and Smith shoved Holmes in the chest. According to the report, Holmes then shoved Smith in the face and the gun went off, killing Smith.

Holmes was booked Wednesday into the Duval County jail and ordered held on $350,000 bond.

