JSO: Man shot in back during attempted carjacking

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man is recovering in the hospital Monday after police say he was shot by at least three men as they tried to carjack him in his Westside neighborhood.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the Amandas Crossing neighborhood just off Collins Road near Interstate 295.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the man was working on his car in his driveway when at least three guys approached him and tried to take his car. Police said the man tried to pull one of the suspects out of his car during that carjacking. That’s when another man shot him in the lower back from behind, investigators said.

The suspects did not take the man's car, JSO said. Instead, they drove off in a minivan before ditching it. Officers later determined that the van was also stolen.

News4Jax looked into the crime in this neighborhood with JSO’s crime mapping tool online. It found that in the last six months, within a half mile of this address, there have been:

43 thefts

11 assaults

10 car break-ins/ thefts

2 robberies

1 burglary

The man was taken to the hospital and he is expected to recover. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.