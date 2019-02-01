JSO: Man shot in neck in NW Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man is fighting for his life after police said he was shot in the neck.

Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were alerted to the shooting after ShotSpotter reported six gun shots near the intersection of Steele Street and Barnett Street just before 2 a.m. Friday. This is near James Small Park.

When they arrived, they found a man had been shot in the neck. Before he was transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries, he was able to tell officers he saw a red car leaving the area.

Anyone with information should call police or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.