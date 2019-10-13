JSO: Man shot and killed on Kings Road, gunman on run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Sgt. Molina said a man in his 30s was shot around 3 p.m. Saturday along Kings Road and died after being rushed to a local hospital.

The shooter is described as a man about 6 feet tall with short dreadlocks wearing a bright blue or teal colored shirt last seen heading toward Barnett Street on foot.

Investigators don't know what may have prompted the shooting.

A portion of Kings Road and Barnett Street was blocked off for the investigation.

Police also put up crime tape around the Sunoco gas station in the area as well as a Dollar Store down the street but said the two scenes are not connected.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is urged to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or to remain anonymous and possibly qualify for a reward, call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8644).

