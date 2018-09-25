JSO: Man sought in armed robbery of New Town business

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected in an armed robbery in the New Town neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced Monday.

About 10:10 a.m. Saturday, police were called to Paschal Brother Hardware on North Myrtle Avenue in reference to an armed robbery.

A man armed with a silver revolver entered the business, walked behind the sales counter and confronted two employees, investigators said. He took money from the cash drawer and items from the employees.

Police said that during the robbery, one of the employees took out a firearm and shot at the man, who then ran out of the store. The employees followed him outside and found a small blood trail, but were unable to find him.

Officers describe the armed robber as a 30- to 40-year-old black male who is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He was wearing a dark shirt with red print, dark shorts and tan boots.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS

