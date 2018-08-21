JSO: Man who raped woman in February caught because of illegal fish

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man accused of raping a woman in Springfield in February was caught last week when a Florida wildlife officer stopped him over illegal fish, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

The armed sexual battery was reported Feb. 18 near West 8th Street, between Boulevard and North Laura streets.

Police said a black man with a mustache approached a woman, displayed a box cutter, dragged her to a dumpster and forced sexual intercourse on her before running south toward West 7th Street.

Police released a composite sketch of the woman's attacker. They said she did not know him.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the attacker was identified through DNA evidence as Anthony Grier, 54, and once they had a name, they showed the victim a photo lineup, and she picked Grier out.

A warrant was issued Aug. 14 for Grier's arrest on charges of sexual battery and petty theft.

Two days later, a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer stopped Grier, who was fishing on Lem Turner Road over the Trout River, because he was believed to be in possession of illegal fish. The officer found him with three undersized red drum and one undersized sheepshead.

Grier was charged with a Level II fish and wildlife violation, and when the officer ran Grier's name, the sexual battery warrant popped up. He took Grier to the Duval County Jail, where he was booked on the rape charge.

"The little things lead you to the big things," JSO posted in a tweet. "Great work by our detective and FWC!"

Grier has arrests dating back to the 90s, including five for burglary, two for cocaine possession and one each for aggravated battery, domestic battery and battery on a pregnant woman.

