Eric Brooks, 61, went missing Friday night in Oak Haven.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has found an endangered man who had gone missing Friday night in the Oak Haven neighborhood.

Eric Christopher Brooks, 61, was last seen in the 5800 block of Atlantic Boulevard at around 10:00 p.m. Friday night wearing a Black Jaguars Jacket and blue jeans.

JSO reports he was found safe and sound early Saturday morning.



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.