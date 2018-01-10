Jacksonville police: 71 vehicles stolen since beginning of 2018

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Since the beginning of the year, 71 vehicles have been stolen, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.

More than one-third of the cars stolen had the keys in the ignition, police said.

According to police, the auto thefts have occurred all over the city -- anywhere there's an opportunity to steal your car.

With January's chilly temperatures, you may want to warm up your car for a couple of minutes before you leave for work, but the Sheriff's Office said that's exactly what a thief wants you to do.

"Remember, it only takes a split second for someone to jump in and drive off," said JSO Public Information Officer Christian Hancock.

And in a split second, police said thieves have taken off with 71 cars or trucks as of Jan. 10.

According to JSO, the thieves are jumping into the vehicles while they are running.

Police said of the 71 vehicles stolen, 24 were taken with the key in ignition -- more than 30 percent.

The JSO crime-mapping tool shows vehicles have been stolen across the city. Any community can be the next for a crime of opportunity.

The Sheriff's Office said the 71 cars or trucks stolen so far this year is down 10-15 percent from last year, but it would be even easier to protect your vehicle if you simply lock your doors.

