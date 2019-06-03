Police: Man shot, injured after bullets riddle Mandarin home

A man was taken to the hospital after an unknown suspect shot up a residence.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was injured Sunday night after the Mandarin home he was in had multiple shots fired into it, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Police responded at 11 p.m. to a home on Mandarin Road where they said an unknown individual began shooting multiple rounds into victim's residence from the road.

The man was taken to Orange Park Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Several other people were inside the home at the time, but no one else was injured.

Police did not have any suspect information to provide.

