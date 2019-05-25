JSO: One person shot East of Arlington early Saturday morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Sheriff deputies say one person was shot early Saturday morning, East of the Arlington neighborhood. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

JSO responded to the scene at the 12700 Block of Alden Road at around 1 a.m., where they found the victim suffering from a non-life-threatening wound to the arm.

Robbery and Crime Scene Detectives responded and are currently investigating the incident. The victim has not been identified.

