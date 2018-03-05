JSO: Person injured, officer OK after Mandarin crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One person suffered minor injuries in a crash involving a police cruiser Monday afternoon in Mandarin, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened about 4:30 p.m. on Old St. Augustine Road at Oldfield Crossing Drive, just south of Interstate 295.

The officer driving the cruiser was reportedly OK after the crash, according to JSO.

News4Jax crews spotted a police cruiser with minor damage to the front corner of the driver's side being towed away, just south of where the wreck was reported.

