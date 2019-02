JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One person was shot Wednesday evening in an Arlington neighborhood near Terry Parker High School, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Investigators were called to Parker School Road near the intersection of Townsend Boulevard. The exact location where the shooting occured was not immediately clear.

Police were expected to provide a detailed briefing at 10:10 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.