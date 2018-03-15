JSO: Police cruiser catches fire after officer stops ATV

A News4Jax viewer sent a video of the police cruiser engulfed in flames near North Davis and West 17th streets.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A police cruiser caught fire during a traffic stop Monday night in the Hogans Creek area, just north of UF Health hospital, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Police at the scene told News4Jax that an officer stopped a man who was driving an ATV near the railroad tracks along West 16th Street, which is unlawful.

According to police, the officer got out of his cruiser to talk to the ATV driver and, when the officer turned back around, he noticed the cruiser was on fire.

At this time, police said, it appears the fire was electrical, but they're waiting for the fire marshal to investigate.

The car was unattended at the time and no injuries were reported, but police said the cruiser is a total loss.

The ATV driver was cited for unlawfully driving the ATV, police said.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.