JSO: Person shot on Argyle Business Loop, search comes up empty

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says a man was shot on Argyle Business Loop.

The investigation then shifted to the Lindsey Terrace Apartments complex.

Police evacuated several residences because they were told suspects were barricaded inside a home.

SWAT responded to the area. After attempts to contact the people inside the home, officers went in and found no one was inside the house. JSO would not say if a person of interest was talked to elsewhere or if that person is still on the loose.

The man wounded suffered non-life threatening injuries according to JSO. His name has not been released.

#JSO is working a person shot in the 8500 block of Argyle Business Loop. It is unknown if the armed and dangerous suspect is inside the residence. Several residences have been evacuated until further notice. Thank you for your patience. — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) September 9, 2018

