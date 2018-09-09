Jacksonville

JSO: Person shot on Argyle Business Loop, search comes up empty

Police surrounded complex for hours, called in SWAT, but found no suspects

By Roxy Tyler - Web producer, Jennifer Ready - Reporter, Jason Mealey - Producer/assignment editor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says a man was shot on Argyle Business Loop.

The investigation then shifted to the Lindsey Terrace Apartments complex. 

Police evacuated several residences because they were told suspects were barricaded inside a home.

SWAT responded to the area. After attempts to contact the people inside the home, officers went in and found no one was inside the house. JSO would not say if a person of interest was talked to elsewhere or if that person is still on the loose.

The man wounded suffered non-life threatening injuries according to JSO. His name has not been released.

 

 

