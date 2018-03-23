JSO: Robber armed with large knife holds up Jacksonville bank

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A knife-wielding man held up a bank Friday morning on Jacksonville's Northside, according to police.

The robbery was reported about 11:25 a.m. at the Jax Federal Credit Union on Dunn Avenue, east of Biscayne Boulevard.

The credit union is the end unit of a strip mall.

Police said no one was injured when the man pointed a knife at a teller and demanded money.

The teller refused, because the bank does not have registers with cash, Lt. Derek Boucher said.

The man then grabbed some already filled out customer checks from a counter and ran out, headed east toward 95 on foot, Boucher said.

#BREAKING: a bank robbery reported at the #JaxFederal Credit Union on Dunn Avenue. Waiting for an update from @JSOPIO. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/8r8WjoNNI3 — Destiny McKeiver (@WJXTDestiny) March 23, 2018

The robber was described as a black man, wearing a dark green jacket, a baseball cap and something green over his face, police said.

Boucher said the tellers were the only people inside the bank during the robbery, and investigators are looking at surveillance video from the bank to try to identify the robber.

He said the bank would reopen about 1:30 p.m.

This was the eighth bank robbery of the year in Jacksonville. Arrests have been made in the previous seven.

