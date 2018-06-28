JSO searching for missing man with schizophrenia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 22-year-old black man.

Jaren K. Savoie left his home on Arlington Expressway on Monday, and has not yet returned. He was last walking east from his home.

Savoie has Schizophrenia. He is 5’9’’ and weighs around 160 pounds, according to JSO.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt with “Over Come” written in white lets, blue shorts and gray and orange tennis shoes with black shoe strings. He was also carrying a backpack.

Police said that attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful.

Anyone who knows where Savoie is or has recently seen him is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or JSOcrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.

