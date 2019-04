JACKSONVILLE - The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday night asked for help located a missing man who suffers from dementia.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Marvin Corley, 61, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. walking along Moncrief Road just south of West 45th Street.

Just before 11:30 p.m., Corley was found safe, the Sheriff's Office said. It's unclear where he was found.

